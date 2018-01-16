Yale settles with student who cited false sex-assault claim

HARTFORD, Conn. — Yale University has settled a lawsuit by a former student who says he was wrongly and unfairly expelled over a false sexual assault allegation in 2012.

Court documents show a federal judge in Hartford signed off on the settlement last week. Terms were not disclosed, but a Yale spokesman says it did not include any payment to the ex-student and no change in the discipline.

The student is identified only as John Doe in court documents. He says another student falsely accused him of sexual assault after they had consensual sex in 2012.