Abbas says Trump's policy shift on Jerusalem was 'sinful'

CAIRO — Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has again blasted President Donald Trump, saying the U.S. leader's decision to recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "sinful."

Abbas, who has openly cursed Trump over his policies, told a conference in Egypt that the U.S. has disqualified itself from continuing as a broker in the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

The long-time opponent of violence said Wednesday that Palestinians "will continue to peacefully pursue our demands until we win back our rights."

The Palestinian leader's comments at the Egypt conference on Jerusalem came ahead of a weekend visit to the region by Vice-President Mike Pence.