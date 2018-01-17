News / World

After US cuts, Palestinian refugee agency seeks donations

Refugee women chant slogans during a protest against the U.S. for withholding $65 million from Palestinian aid programs, in front of the UNRWA offices in the Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The Trump administration on Tuesday cut tens of millions of dollars in money for Palestinian refugees, demanding that the U.N. agency responsible for the programs undertake a "fundamental re-examination," the State Department said. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

JERUSALEM — The U.N. agency that serves Palestinian refugees and their descendants says it is launching a global fundraising appeal in hopes of making up for funding cuts announced by the United States.

The Trump administration on Tuesday suspended $65 million for UNRWA, demanding it undertake a "fundamental re-examination."

The U.S. provides roughly one-third of UNRWA's budget, and the agency has warned that it now faces the "most dramatic financial crisis" in its nearly 70-year history. The agency provides health care, education and social services to 5 million Palestinians across the Middle East.

UNRWA's secretary-general, Pierre Krähenbühl, said Wednesday the fundraising appeal would begin in the coming days. The agency said it is too soon to say which countries will be approached to fill the void or what services are at risk.

