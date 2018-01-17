After US cuts, Palestinian refugee agency seeks donations

JERUSALEM — The U.N. agency that serves Palestinian refugees and their descendants says it is launching a global fundraising appeal in hopes of making up for funding cuts announced by the United States.

The Trump administration on Tuesday suspended $65 million for UNRWA, demanding it undertake a "fundamental re-examination."

The U.S. provides roughly one-third of UNRWA's budget, and the agency has warned that it now faces the "most dramatic financial crisis" in its nearly 70-year history. The agency provides health care, education and social services to 5 million Palestinians across the Middle East.