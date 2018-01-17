American, Canadian kidnapped by gunmen in central Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria — A Nigerian police spokesman says an American and a Canadian have been kidnapped in Kaduna state in the central part of the country.
Kaduna state police spokesman Mukhtar Aliyu says the two foreigners were
Aliyu says the American and Canadian are investors setting up solar stations in villages around Kafanchan in Kaduna state.
He says security officers including an anti-kidnapping unit have been deployed to the area to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended while the two foreigners are rescued unharmed.
Kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria.
