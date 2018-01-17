Australia PM Turnbull in Japan for economic, security talks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull kicked off his one-day visit to Japan with an excursion to a Japanese military training camp with his Japanese counterpart Thursday, showcasing close ties amid missile and nuclear threat from North Korea.
Turnbull and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe viewed a PAC-3 missile interceptor at a Japan Ground Self-
Turnbull told reporters the visit was a reminder of the big threats in the region, "terrorism on the one hand, and, of course, the reckless regime in North Korea on the other." He added that his country and Japan work for open markets and free trade, which "is underpinned by security."
Japan and Australia have been deepening their
The two countries are considering a visiting forces agreement to further expand their military
Turnbull is scheduled to attend a special session of Japan's national security council and have talks and dinner with Abe before leaving Japan. Turnbull is also set to speak to business leaders.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast
-
Grieving family finds wrong body in casket at visitation; loved one accidentally cremated
-
Real estate industry provided 75% of Vision Vancouver's by-election campaign donations
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted