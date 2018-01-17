Belgium counters US with $23 million for UN Palestinian fund

BRUSSELS — Belgium has stepped in to help out the U.N. Agency assisting Palestinian refugees with an immediate disbursement of $23 million after the Trump administration suspended $65 million in aid for the international organization.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Wednesday that "for a lot of Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA is the last life buoy." Among the group's projects are helping half a million children get an education and fending off attempts to radicalize them.