Challenge in Uganda against removing presidential age limit

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda's government says it is preparing a response to the court challenge filed by a lawyers' association against a new law removing a presidential age limit from the constitution.

The change allows 73-year-old President Yoweri Museveni to run for another term in 2021. The opposition has loudly protested the change, and the Uganda Law Society on Monday filed a petition arguing that it should be annulled and alleging that the process was flawed.

The Uganda Media Center's executive director, Ofwono Opondo, says the attorney general is working on a reply, adding that "we have no problem with people who go to court to challenge this legislation."