Charges unsealed against man linked to bin Laden, al-Qaida

NEW YORK — U.S. authorities say they want a German man who provided critical support to Osama bin Laden before the Sept. 11 attacks to face trial in the United States.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court charges Christian Ganczarski with conspiring to kill Americans and supporting terrorists.

The U.S. seeks Ganczarski's extradition from France.

He has been imprisoned there for the last 15 years after he was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in a 2002 attack on a synagogue in Tunisia that killed 21 people. He was charged with stabbing three guards with a knife last week.