China planning to send robot sub to sunken ship
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — China's Transport Ministry says preparations are underway to send a robot submarine possibly followed by divers to explore and plug holes in a sunken Iranian oil tanker whose 32 crew members are all believed to have died.
The Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre and a Hong Kong newspaper on Wednesday say authorities will send larger salvage vessels to support the operation.
China says the Sanchi is lying under 115
The report says an expanding slick from its cargo of natural gas condensate is being monitored for potential environmental damage with cleanup efforts being organized.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Real estate industry provided 75% of Vision Vancouver's by-election campaign donations
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
'Stop doing this. I’m a kid': Man cuts hijab off young girl, returns to attack again