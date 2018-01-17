Cops say officer pushed people at concert, wouldn't leave
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities in Massachusetts say a Maine police officer was arrested because she acted unruly at a concert and refused to leave.
Worcester police arrested 26-year-old Portland officer Zahra Munye Abu on Saturday night. They say she caused the disturbance at the Palladium at a Ja Rule and Ashanti concert.
Sgt. Kerry Hazelhurst says Abu pushed some people and wouldn't leave when asked on numerous occasions. She was charged with
Portland police say Abu is on paid administrative leave. She's the first Somali immigrant to become a police officer in Maine. The department hired her in 2016.
Worcester police say they don't know if Abu has a lawyer. Several phone calls and emails to Abu and family members weren't immediately returned.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast
-
Real estate industry provided 75% of Vision Vancouver's by-election campaign donations
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted