Cops say officer pushed people at concert, wouldn't leave

PORTLAND, Maine — Authorities in Massachusetts say a Maine police officer was arrested because she acted unruly at a concert and refused to leave.

Worcester police arrested 26-year-old Portland officer Zahra Munye Abu on Saturday night. They say she caused the disturbance at the Palladium at a Ja Rule and Ashanti concert.

Sgt. Kerry Hazelhurst says Abu pushed some people and wouldn't leave when asked on numerous occasions. She was charged with misdemeanours , including assault and battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Portland police say Abu is on paid administrative leave. She's the first Somali immigrant to become a police officer in Maine. The department hired her in 2016.