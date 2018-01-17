Court: Transit agency cleared in platform preachers' arrests

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal appeals court has ruled in favour of New Jersey Transit in a dispute over the arrest of two men who were preaching on a train platform in 2012.

Don Karns and Robert Parker sued the transit agency after they were arrested at the Princeton Junction station for not having the proper permit and failing to leave the platform.

In a 2-1 ruling last week, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected their arguments that NJ Transit violated their right to free speech, had no probable cause to arrest them and discriminated in its permitting process.

The court held that as an arm of the state, NJ Transit is allowed immunity from the claims.