Czech PM facing fraud charges says he might not head govt

FILE - in this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis addresses lawmakers during a Parliament session in Prague, Czech Republic. Babis whose centrist ANO (YES) movement won October‚Äôs parliamentary election has acknowledged for the first time he might not be in the new Czech government. A new minority government led by Babis was appointed in December but failed to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament Tuesday and formally agreed to resign Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has acknowledged he might not be in the new Czech government even though his centrist ANO movement won October's parliamentary election.

A new minority government led by Babis was appointed in December, but lost a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament on Tuesday. He and other ministers have agreed to resign.

Czech President Milos Zeman said he will ask Babis to form another government.

But no party in parliament seems ready to enter a coalition with ANO (YES) because Babis is facing fraud charges. The charges involve alleged misuse of EU subsidies for a farm he had owned.

Babis told Czech public television on Wednesday the next government might not include him, saying "the ANO movement has to decide that."

It's unclear who might replace him as prime minister.

