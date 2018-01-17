Dog survives 5 nights in bitter cold huddled in window well
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A blind 13-year-old dog who has cancer survived five nights of snow and bitter cold huddled in a window well in eastern Minnesota.
Patsy Sumpter tells KARE-TV that she let her goldendoodle, Buddy, outside her Eden Prairie home Wednesday night, but he never returned. She began searching as the weather deteriorated.
On Monday,
Buddy was finally reunited with Sumpter thanks to the phone number on his name tag.
Sumpter heralded Buddy's discovery a miracle, saying he probably wouldn't have survived another night.
Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com
