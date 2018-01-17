Dog survives 5 nights in bitter cold huddled in window well

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A blind 13-year-old dog who has cancer survived five nights of snow and bitter cold huddled in a window well in eastern Minnesota.

Patsy Sumpter tells KARE-TV that she let her goldendoodle, Buddy, outside her Eden Prairie home Wednesday night, but he never returned. She began searching as the weather deteriorated.

On Monday, neighbour Emily Raguse went down to her basement and something caught her eye in a window well. There was a dog curled up and covered in snow. Raguse covered the dog with a towel until police arrived and lifted him from the window well.

Buddy was finally reunited with Sumpter thanks to the phone number on his name tag.

Sumpter heralded Buddy's discovery a miracle, saying he probably wouldn't have survived another night.

