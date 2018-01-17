News / World

Ex-Congressman Dennis Kucinich to launch bid for governor

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, and his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, arrive for a reception honoring the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors honorees, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kucinich is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race. The outspoken Democrat is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at a community center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, and his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, arrive for a reception honoring the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors honorees, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kucinich is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race. The outspoken Democrat is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at a community center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race.

Kucinich is set to make his announcement on Wednesday at a community centre in Middleburg Heights. He will then depart for campaign stops in Columbus and Dayton.

The 71-year-old was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and 2008. He was first elected to Cleveland City Council at age 23 and was known as the "boy mayor" when he took that post in 1977.

He adds his widely known name to a contest that also includes former federal consumer protection chief Richard Cordray, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular