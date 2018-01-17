Ex-Michigan teacher enters plea deal in prostitution case

LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan middle school band teacher acquitted in 2002 of sexual conduct involving a student has pleaded guilty in a separate case to attempting to engage a minor for prostitution.

The Lansing State Journal reports 60-year-old Jeffrey Howenstine entered the plea Wednesday in an agreement with prosecutors to drop charges including engaging the services of a minor for prostitution. He faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison when sentenced Feb. 21

The former Lansing teacher was charged last year related to a sex-trafficking ring that also ensnared the area's former prosecutor, Stuart Dunnings III. Dunnings served 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct and solicitation.