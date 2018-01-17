Ex-officer gets probation for lying to carry gun on flights

BOSTON — A former Boston police detective has been sentenced to probation for lying to federal officials so he could fly armed on personal trips and allow a friend to avoid going through airport security.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling says 53-year-old Bruce Smith was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and fined $7,500.

Smith agreed to plead guilty in September to making false statements to the Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security and unlawfully entering a secure airport area with the intent to evade security requirements.

Smith, a police officer since 1989, also agreed to resign.

Prosecutors say Smith flew with a weapon on about 28 trips from Logan International Airport even though he wasn't on police business.