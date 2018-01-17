Florida House: Are students safe to express their views?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida may require its 12 public universities to do a survey on the "intellectual freedom" and "viewpoint diversity" allowed on campuses.
A panel in the Florida House on Wednesday attached the requirement to a sweeping higher education bill. House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues says legislators want to make sure students are "safe and secure" in expressing their views.
The move comes a few months after white nationalist Richard Spencer spoke at the University of Florida. His speech drew protests and condemnation from students.
If passed, the legislation would require each university to ask students, faculty and administrators to "assesses the extent to which competing ideas, perspectives, and claims of truth are presented."
A panel that oversees the universities will issue a report after the surveys.
