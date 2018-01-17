News / World

France's PSA Group to offer 40 electric vehicles by 2025

FILE - This Jan.28 2013 file photo, shoiws the French car manufacturer PSA Peugeot Citroen assembly line in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars hopes to lay off 1,300 people this year and hire another 1,300 under new labor rules championed by President Emmanuel Macron to give companies more flexibility to hire and fire. PSA is among the first big companies to apply the new rules, which came into effect this month(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - This Jan.28 2013 file photo, shoiws the French car manufacturer PSA Peugeot Citroen assembly line in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars hopes to lay off 1,300 people this year and hire another 1,300 under new labor rules championed by President Emmanuel Macron to give companies more flexibility to hire and fire. PSA is among the first big companies to apply the new rules, which came into effect this month(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

DETROIT — The CEO of France-based automaker PSA Group says it will offer 40 electric models across its lineup by 2025, and it plans to sell vehicles in the U.S. within 10 years.

Carlos Tavares told an auto industry conference in Detroit on Wednesday night that PSA already offers mobility services in the U.S. It will use those to learn the market and return to U.S. sales.

Tavares wouldn't say exactly when the company that makes Peugeot and Citroen vehicles will start U.S. sales or which brand it will offer.

PSA bought the Opel and Vauxhall brands from General Motors last year. Tavares says the Opel brand will develop products for the U.S.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular