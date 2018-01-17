German, Austrian chancellors avoid criticizing each other

BERLIN — The chancellors of Germany and Austria saying they're waiting to see how political developments in their respective neighbours play out before passing judgment.

After meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Berlin on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters it was too early to comment on her counterpart's decision to form a new coalition government with the nationalist and anti-migrant Freedom Party.

She says "I want to make clear that we'll judge the new government on its actions."

Asked about Merkel's own attempts to form a new coalition government with the centre -left Social Democrats, Kurz says he's refraining from "meddling in (German) politics."