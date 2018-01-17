German centre-left leaders push for talks with Merkel

BERLIN — Leaders of Germany's Social Democrats are lobbying hard for party members to vote this weekend for opening coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Union bloc.

Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz was travelling Wednesday through the states of Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate to seek approval at a party convention Sunday to open formal negotiations with Merkel's conservatives.

A rejection would likely force Merkel to try a minority government on her own, or set Germany on course for new elections.