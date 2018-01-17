German centre-left leaders push for talks with Merkel
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Leaders of Germany's Social Democrats are lobbying hard for party members to vote this weekend for opening coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Union bloc.
Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz was
A rejection would likely force Merkel to try a minority government on her own, or set Germany on course for new elections.
Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a Social Democrat, told Bild newspaper that "Europe is a place of hope and a strong voice of freedom and democracy in an increasingly aggressive world." He said that if his party renewed its coalition with Merkel it could ensure Germany worked with France to "renew and strengthen Europe."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Real estate industry provided 75% of Vision Vancouver's by-election campaign donations
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
'Stop doing this. I’m a kid': Man cuts hijab off young girl, returns to attack again