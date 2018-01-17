Hungary seeks sanctions against helpers of illegal migration
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Hungarian government is proposing a set of laws that would tax and possibly sanction Hungarian groups who assist illegal migration and receive foreign funding.
Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said Wednesday that such groups would have to register with the courts and pay a 25
The government, which says the draft bill won't be sent to lawmakers until after a debate, has dubbed the bills "Stop Soros" laws.
It blames Hungarian-American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros for Europe's migration challenges, partly because of his funding of groups that advocate for the rights of refugees.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban is an opponent of immigration, especially by Muslims.
