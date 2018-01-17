Italian lawmakers pass anti-terror military mission to Niger

ROME — Italian lawmakers have approved sending a military mission to Niger to combat human trafficking and terrorism.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday was likely lawmakers' last session before a March 4 election.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said some of Italy's troops now in Iraq will be transferred to the African nation, a major migrant trafficking route. His centre -left government is focusing on Africa in a strategy to combat trafficking of migrants to Libya and then onwards toward European shores via perilous journeys in smugglers' unseaworthy boats.