Kentucky 'adoption czar' leaves post midway through 1st year

The Courier-Journal reported Monday that a Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman said the state contract with Daniel Dumas had been terminated. He didn't provide more details, and Dumas didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

A legislative committee in June approved the former Southern Baptist Theological Seminary professor's contract to review Kentucky's troubled child welfare system. His selection drew criticism from some, including Democrats who said he lacked professional social service experience. Reporting directly to the Republican governor, Dumas drew a salary of around $250,000 a year under the two-year contract, which would have been renewable for two more years.