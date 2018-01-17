Landlord in fatal fire again due to file brief in appeal

PORTLAND, Maine — A landlord who was convicted of code violations stemming from Maine's deadliest fire in decades is due to file a brief in his appeals case.

Gregory Nisbet was convicted following the November 2014 fire that killed six people in Portland. He appealed his conviction to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and is due to file the appellate brief by Friday.

Nisbet was given a 10-day extension last week when he did not meet an earlier deadline for the brief. He was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter at trial.