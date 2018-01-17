Lawyer: Woman was having psychotic episode when left in cold
BALTIMORE — An attorney for a woman who was left outside a Baltimore hospital wearing a patient gown and socks on a frigid night says she was having a psychotic episode when the institution turned its back on her.
The Baltimore Sun reports that J. Wyndal Gordon says the woman named Rebecca is now at an undisclosed inpatient facility undergoing mental health treatment. Gordon said Wednesday he was hired to represent the patient on behalf of her family. He says the actions of the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown employees were "cruel and inhumane."
Hospital officials say they are still investigating why the woman was escorted out of the hospital by uniformed security personnel and left at a city bus stop.
Gordon plans to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
