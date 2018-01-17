Lawyers: Bike path attack defendant willing to plead guilty
NEW YORK — Lawyers for a man charged with killing eight people in a Halloween attack on a New York City bike path say he would plead guilty if the death penalty is not an option.
The attorneys told a federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday that the government can end the case against Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH' sy-EE'-pawf) by not seeking death.
Authorities say the Paterson, New Jersey, resident was inspired by the Islamic State group when he mowed people down in rented truck. He has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail.
Prosecutors told the judge Tuesday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will decide whether to seek death.
