Macedonia president to veto Albanian language bill

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's president says he will veto a law making Albanian the country's second official language, describing the legislation as unnecessary and unconstitutional.

Macedonian lawmakers approved the bill last week in a parliamentary vote boycotted by the main opposition party.

President Gjorge Ivanov said the law would introduce a "very expensive redundancy" in state institutions, "instead of building a multiethnic society through a spirit of dialogue and coexistence."

Ethnic Albanians make up about a quarter of Macedonia's 2.1 million people, and the new law allows them to use Albanian in communications with all official institutions throughout the country.