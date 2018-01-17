Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead early stock gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market makes up some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Technology and health care companies were leading the gains early Wednesday. Microsoft and UnitedHealth each rose 1 per cent in the first few minutes of trading.

Juno Therapeutics soared 50 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported that biotech drugmaker Celgene might buy it.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,783.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 25,910. The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,245.