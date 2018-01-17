Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead early stock gains
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market makes up some of the ground it lost a day earlier.
Technology and health care companies were leading the gains early Wednesday. Microsoft and UnitedHealth each rose 1
Juno Therapeutics soared 50
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120 points, or 0.5
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.56