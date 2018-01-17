Missouri boy, 6, accidentally shoots 7-year-old sister
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot and wounded his 7-year-old sister while playing with a gun in southwest Missouri.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the girl was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries after the shooting at a home near Springfield Wednesday morning. The girl is in stable condition.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the release says an adult guest at the home unknowingly dropped the gun.
Sheriff Jim Arnott urged adults to not leave weapons lying around when small children are present and to teach children proper safety with weapons. He described what happened as "unfortunate" and said officials are "thankful" that the girl survived.
