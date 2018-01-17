NATO chief due in Macedonia to discuss membership bid

SKOPJE, Macedonia — NATO's secretary-general is due in Macedonia for talks on the country's renewed accession bid, a decade after a dispute with neighbouring Greece halted an initial effort to join the alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Skopje later Wednesday. He will have meetings Thursday with the new left-led government, which came to power last year and has pledged to try and resolve the more than two-decade quarrel with Greece.

The two countries disagree over Macedonia's name. Greece, which as a NATO member blocked its neighbour's NATO access in 2008, says it implies territorial claims on its own northern province of Macedonia. Macedonia denies that.