NATO chief due in Macedonia to discuss membership bid
A
A
Share via Email
SKOPJE, Macedonia — NATO's secretary-general is due in Macedonia for talks on the country's renewed accession bid, a decade after a dispute with
Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Skopje later Wednesday. He will have meetings Thursday with the new left-led government, which came to power last year and has pledged to try and resolve the more than two-decade quarrel with Greece.
The two countries disagree over Macedonia's name. Greece, which as a NATO member blocked its
The dispute dates to 1991 when Macedonia peacefully gained independence from the former Yugoslavia. Greece recognizes the country as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police say residents have thousands stolen by romance scammers
-
Outlaw motorcycle gangs growing in Halifax area, more officers needed: RCMP
-
Willow Tree debate deferred after marathon public hearing at Halifax council
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast