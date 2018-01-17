North Korea demands US apology for not using official name
North Korea is demanding an apology from the United States for its "insolent outrageous
North Korean counsellor Ri Song Chol made the demand at a meeting Wednesday of the U.N. committee dealing with relations with the United States.
He said his mission made a routine request to the U.S. mission to renew a tax exemption card for a diplomat in early December and was very surprised when the new card came back with the country's name as "North Korea."
Ri said his mission assumed it was a "technical mistake" but was shocked to hear that the U.S. State Department in Washington refused to change the country's name to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
