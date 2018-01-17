News / World

Norway's conservative PM presents new govt, no EU minister

Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, center, Minister of Finance Siv jensen, left, and Trine Skei Grande, leader of The Liberal Party of Norway, right, at a Press Conference at Jeloy, Norway, Sunday Jan. 14. 2018. Norway's current two-party center-right government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the Cabinet after lengthy talks but the expanded three-way government will still fall short of majority in the parliament. (Lise Aserud /NTB scanpix via AP)

Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, center, Minister of Finance Siv jensen, left, and Trine Skei Grande, leader of The Liberal Party of Norway, right, at a Press Conference at Jeloy, Norway, Sunday Jan. 14. 2018. Norway's current two-party center-right government has agreed to include the small centrist Liberal Party in the Cabinet after lengthy talks but the expanded three-way government will still fall short of majority in the parliament. (Lise Aserud /NTB scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has presented her new centre -right, three-party government with no major changes but without a European affairs minister.

Solberg presented her team Wednesday after talks during which that portfolio was sacrificed.

Solberg — the prime minister of non-European Union member Norway since 2013 — said Sunday talks lasting two weeks had yielded a new government that now included the small centrist Liberal Party on top of Solberg's Conservatives and the anti-migrant Progress Party.

Yet even with the Liberals' eight additional seats, the Cabinet only controls 80 of the Storting's 169 seats.

Under Solberg's lead, the Conservatives scored a narrow victory in September's parliamentary election.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular