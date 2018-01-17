Office of rights group in Russia's North Caucasus torched
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Prominent human rights group Memorial says masked attackers have torched its office in the region of Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus.
The arson attack that Memorial said happened in the early hours on Wednesday came a week after the chief of the group's branch in
Memorial said in a statement on Wednesday they believe the attack is linked to the crackdown on Memorial in Chechnya.
Repression against government critics and rights advocates has often spilled over from Chechnya to