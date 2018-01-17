Pipeline protester accused in shooting reaches plea deal

BISMARCK, N.D. — Attorneys for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline say they've reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid a lengthy prison term.

If a judge agrees, Red Fawn Fallis will plead guilty Monday to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors will drop a more serious weapons charge that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and the possibility of life. Prosecutors would recommend no more than seven years.

Fallis was to stand trial Jan. 29. She is accused of firing a handgun three times at officers during her October 2016 arrest. No one was hurt.