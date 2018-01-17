News / World

Procession, memorial honours slain Washington state deputy

Pallbearers carry Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney's casket into Olson Auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, before a memorial service for Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. (Joshua Bessex /The News Tribune via AP, Pool)

Pallbearers carry Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney's casket into Olson Auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, before a memorial service for Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. McCartney died the night of Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after being shot while responding to a to a break-in call southeast of Tacoma. (Joshua Bessex /The News Tribune via AP, Pool)

TACOMA, Wash. — Crowds lined streets and filled an auditorium to honour a Washington state sheriff's deputy who was killed after responding to a home invasion.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says about 1,500 law enforcement personnel and 650 patrol vehicles participated in a procession to Wednesday's memorial for Deputy Daniel McCartney in Tacoma.

Authorities say McCartney responded to a break-in Jan. 7 at a mobile home and called about gunfire shortly after arriving. Deputies found him shot and a suspect with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCartney died early Jan. 8 at a Tacoma hospital. The 34-year-old was a married Navy veteran with three sons ages 4, 6 and 9. He had been a Pierce County deputy for three years.

Two people have been charged with murder in connection with his death.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular