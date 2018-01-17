'Psychic' paid $3.5M for exorcisms sentenced for tax evasion

BOSTON — A purported psychic who charged an elderly Massachusetts woman $3.5 million for exorcisms and "spiritual cleansing" has been sentenced for evading taxes.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sally Ann Johnson, of south Florida, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and two months in prison. She was ordered to repay the woman and pay $725,000 to the IRS.

Prosecutors say Johnson ran businesses that claimed to offer psychic readings and spiritual cleansing and strengthening.

Between 2007 and 2014, prosecutors say a Martha's Vineyard woman paid Johnson about $3.5 million for services that claimed to rid the woman of demons.

Prosecutors say Johnson didn't report the income and tried to hide the money to avoid paying taxes.