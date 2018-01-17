Rupert Murdoch suffered back injury during sailing accident

NEW YORK — Media mogul Rupert Murdoch hurt his back in a recent sailing accident, according to a note provided to The Associated Press.

The 86-year-old sent a note last week to senior colleagues at his companies, 21st Century Fox and News Corp., saying he will be working from home for weeks because of the injury, according to a person with knowledge of the email who was not authorized to share it.

Vanity Fair says Murdoch had been hospitalized in Los Angeles after the accident, citing unidentified people.