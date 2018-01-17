Sheriff: Woman, 2 children killed in Houston-area house fire

HOUSTON — Sheriff's officials say a woman and two children have died in a mobile home fire northeast of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter that the fire occurred early Wednesday in an unincorporated area of the county known as Huffman.

The woman who was killed is believed to be the mother of the two children who also died. A third child was injured and taken to a hospital.

Gonzalez says the children ranged in age from about 10 to 15 years old.

A man also was taken to a hospital with injuries. His relationship to the family has not been released.