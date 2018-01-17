Sheriffs, immigration officials unveil plan to work together

LARGO, Fla. — Seventeen Florida law enforcement agencies have agreed to co-operate with the federal government on immigration enforcement, offering what officials say is a template that can be used nationwide.

During a news conference Wednesday, immigration and law enforcement officials said the new protocol will allow jail operators to comply with federal requests to detain immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Thomas Homan and officials from several Florida sheriffs' agencies stressed that the protocol only targets immigrants with criminal records.

They say a 2014 court ruling regarding ICE detainer requests did not give jail operators legal authority to hold inmates after they resolved their local charges.