Sri Lanka reinstated ban on selling alcohol to women

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A senior official says Sri Lanka's government has reinstated a ban on women buying alcohol and being employed in places where the drinks are produced and sold.

The decision came nearly a week after the finance minister revoked the 38-year-old ban and extension of working hours for liquor shops.

Government spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senarathna says the Cabinet at its weekly meeting reinstated the ban, saying its removal violated the country's cultural and moral values.

He told reporters Wednesday: "This is against our culture."