Suffolk University receives $10 million gift from alumnus

BOSTON — Suffolk University says a graduate has pledged a record $10 million to the school for a scholarship fund.

The gift, the largest single alumni donation in the university's history, will fund scholarships for students in need from Massachusetts. Suffolk will name a new classroom building after the donor, Leonard Samia.

Samia earned a bachelor's degree from Suffolk in 1969, and his two daughters are graduates. He is president and chief executive of The Samia Companies, a real estate company.

Samia says Suffolk has made an enormous difference in his life and he would not be where he is today without it.