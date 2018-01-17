Suicide attack at market in Nigeria's Maiduguri kills 12

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Residents and an emergency official say a double suicide bombing at a market in Nigeria's northern city of Maiduguri has killed at least 12 people and wounded 48 others.

Ibrahim Usman, a trader in Muna Garage market, says the attack happened Wednesday afternoon. He says the first bomber attacked inside the market while the other remained outside, killing only himself.

The head of rescue operations for the State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Dambatta, says a female bomber attacked the market while the other attacker was male.

Muna Garage, the site of a camp for displaced people, has been attacked several times in the past few years by Boko Haram insurgents.