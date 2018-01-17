Technology companies lead US stocks higher in early trading
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, recouping some of the market's losses from a day earlier. Technology and health care companies accounted for much of the gains. Financials stocks declined the most after some big banks reported hefty quarterly losses.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3
TECH RALLY: Technology companies notched solid gains in early trading. Lam Research led all stocks in the S&P 500, climbing $7.72, or 4.1
HEALTHY MOVES: Health care stocks were headed higher, led by AmerisourceBergen. The stock added $1.54, or 1.5
DEAL TALK: Juno Therapeutics soared 46.5
ROUGH ROAD: Ford Motor slumped 5.3
EXECUTIVE SHUFFLE: Dentsply Sirona slid 4.9
BANK EARNINGS: Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were down following their latest quarterly results. Goldman said it lost $1.93 billion in the fourth quarter as the bank had to record more than $4 billion in charges related to the new U.S. tax law. Bank of America said its fourth-quarter profits fell by nearly half from a year ago, as the bank had to book $2.9 billion in charges related to the tax law. Goldman shares declined $7.26, or 2.8
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was little changed at $63.72 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 4 cents to $69.18 a barrel.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.55
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.70 yen from 110.30 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.2227 from $1.2271.
BITCOIN: The price of bitcoin extended its slide. The digital currency was down 17
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX lost 0.7
