Technology companies lead US stocks higher in early trading

U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, recouping some of the market's losses from a day earlier. Technology and health care companies accounted for much of the gains. Financials stocks declined the most after some big banks reported hefty quarterly losses.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,784 as of 10:42 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 95 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 25,889. The Nasdaq added 17 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,241. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 3 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,576.

TECH RALLY: Technology companies notched solid gains in early trading. Lam Research led all stocks in the S&P 500, climbing $7.72, or 4.1 per cent , to $198.11.

HEALTHY MOVES: Health care stocks were headed higher, led by AmerisourceBergen. The stock added $1.54, or 1.5 per cent , to $101.09.

DEAL TALK: Juno Therapeutics soared 46.5 per cent after the Wall Street Journal reported that biotech drugmaker Celgene might buy it. Juno is one of several companies developing therapies that involve genetically engineering patients' blood cells to fight cancer. Shares in Juno rose $21.21 to $66.81. Celgene fell $1.53, or 1.5 per cent , to $103.29.

ROUGH ROAD: Ford Motor slumped 5.3 per cent after the automaker gave a disappointing profit forecast for the year because of weaker sales in the U.S., higher commodity costs and its investments in new electric and hybrid cars. The stock was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500, giving up 70 cents to $12.40.

EXECUTIVE SHUFFLE: Dentsply Sirona slid 4.9 per cent after the manufacturer of professional dental products named a new CEO, rather than going with interim CEO Mark Thierer. Dentsply shares fell $334 to $62.31.

BANK EARNINGS: Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were down following their latest quarterly results. Goldman said it lost $1.93 billion in the fourth quarter as the bank had to record more than $4 billion in charges related to the new U.S. tax law. Bank of America said its fourth-quarter profits fell by nearly half from a year ago, as the bank had to book $2.9 billion in charges related to the tax law. Goldman shares declined $7.26, or 2.8 per cent , to $251.20, while Bank of America lost 52 cents, or 1.7 per cent , to $30.72.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was little changed at $63.72 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 4 cents to $69.18 a barrel.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.55 per cent from 2.54 per cent late Wednesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.70 yen from 110.30 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell to $1.2227 from $1.2271.

BITCOIN: The price of bitcoin extended its slide. The digital currency was down 17 per cent to $9,425, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. Bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange were 14 per cent lower at $9,500. The futures allow investors to make bets on the future price of bitcoin. Many finance pros believe bitcoin is in a speculative bubble that could burst any time.