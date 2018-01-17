The Latest: 911 callers asked for shelters after false alert

HONOLULU — The Latest on a missile warning alert mistakenly sent in Hawaii (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

In the confusion over a false missile warning, police in Hawaii say 911 dispatchers told callers it was real and they didn't have information about shelters.

Big Island police spokesman Alan Richmond says the 911 line exploded with too many calls to count after state emergency management officials sent the alert by mistake Saturday.

A vehicle crash and a woman reporting that she was so upset she ran into the woods and stabbed herself in the arm were the only two incidents police could directly link to the scare.

Police officials say 911 callers were told to shelter indoors. After police received confirmation from the state that it was a mistake, dispatchers informed callers there was no real threat.

___

12:40 p.m.

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Associated Press Wednesday that it received the call from Hawaii at 8:30 a.m.

FEMA spokeswoman Jenny Burke says federal employees gave guidance during that call.

In the end, it took nearly 40 minutes after the first alert was sent for the state to send another mobile alert informing residents and tourists that there was no incoming missile.

A missile launched from North Korea would take about 20 minutes to hit Hawaii.