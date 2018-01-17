The Latest: Aunt: Captive children lived a strict existence

PERRIS, Calif. — The Latest on family members found shackled in a California home (all times local):

4:25 a.m.

The sister of a woman who along with her husband faces allegations of keeping their 13 children captive in their California home says her nieces and nephews faced an extremely strict existence.

On the "Today" show Wednesday, Teresa Robinette, whose sister, Louise Anna Turpin, and brother-in-law, David Allen Turpin, have been jailed and could face charges of torture and child endangerment, says the children didn't live a normal life.

Robinette says the children didn't have a social life and weren't allowed to watch TV.

Officials said the children, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were so malnourished the older ones looked like children. Robinette says she voiced her concerns about the children to her sister but was told their father was tall and lanky and they'd grow up to be like him.

___

11:40 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl who looked closer to 10 jumped out a window, called 911, and showed the world the secret horror she and her 12 brothers and sisters had been living through.

Her suburban Southern California home served as a private school and a prison for the siblings aged 2 to 29.

And until the girl fled with photographic evidence, it appears no one, neither neighbours nor public officials, knew anything about what was happening inside.

Deputies said some siblings were shackled to furniture in the filthy, foul-smelling conditions. They were so malnourished the older ones still looked like children.