The Latest: GOP noncommittal on plan to share in donations
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on a top Minnesota GOP official's request to be paid a 10
12:45 p.m.
The executive director of Minnesota's Republican Party is reacting cautiously to the chairwoman's request to get a personal cut from large donations to the party.
Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is seeking a 10
Executive director Matthew Pagano didn't comment directly on the request but tells The Associated Press that salary adjustments are "normal" for state party chairs. He says the Minnesota GOP is in a strong financial position for the upcoming election cycle.
Party leaders are due to consider Carnahan's request Thursday.
12:06 p.m.
The chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party is seeking a commission from large donations to supplement her salary in what campaign finance experts call an unusual arrangement.
A memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press shows Jennifer Carnahan requesting a 10
An accompanying chart showed Carnahan would get an immediate $24,500 payout.
Carnahan argued that her current pay is below market value and that she is not personally wealthy like some party leaders in other states. Her salary has not been publicized.
Carnahan and the state GOP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
