Thieves steal $80,000 camera used to catch speeding drivers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say two people unbolted an $80,000 camera used to catch speeding drivers, strapped it to the bed of a truck and drove away three days after it was installed.

WPRI-TV reports a representative from Conduent Solutions told Providence police Monday that one of their cameras was missing. The camera takes photos of license plates on speeding cars.

Police say surveillance video from a nearby building captured the pair taking the camera Friday and driving away. They have not been captured.

Conduent Solutions didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mayor's office says the camera was one of five installed over the past month.