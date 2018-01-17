Tillerson signals deeper US military commitment in Syria

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it's crucial for the U.S. to maintain a military presence in Syria to prevent the Islamic State group's resurgence.

In a speech at Stanford University, Tillerson signalled a deeper American commitment to the Mideast nation.

He says the Trump administration won't repeat President Barack Obama's "mistake" in Iraq when he withdrew American troops. In Syria, Tillerson says the U.S. military will remain for the foreseeable future.