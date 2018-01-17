Tillerson signals deeper US military commitment in Syria
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it's crucial for the U.S. to maintain a military presence in Syria to prevent the Islamic State group's resurgence.
In a speech at Stanford University, Tillerson
He says the Trump administration won't repeat President Barack Obama's "mistake" in Iraq when he withdrew American troops. In Syria, Tillerson says the U.S. military will remain for the foreseeable future.
On Syria, President Donald Trump entered office focused on defeating terrorists. But the mission as described by Tillerson now appears bigger. Beyond defeating IS and al-Qaida, it includes several longshot propositions. Among them — securing a successful U.N. peace process, getting Syrian President Bashar Assad to leave power and ridding Syria of Iran's influence.
