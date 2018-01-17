Trump to give Dole Congressional Gold Medal
WASHINGTON — Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is receiving the Congressional Gold Medal.
The Kansas Republican, a decorated World War II veteran and his party's 1996 presidential candidate, will receive Congress' highest
Dole is considered one of his party's best dealmakers, a distinction Trump has given himself, as well. But Trump and the Republican-led Congress are currently mired in a pitched budget battle that could end in a government shutdown at the end of the week if not resolved.
Dole supported Trump for president.
Trump's campaign says the president has known Dole for years and especially admires Dole's support for veterans.
