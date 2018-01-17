News / World

Turkey set to extend state of emergency again amid concerns

Turkey's President and leader of ruling Justice and Development Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his lawmakers at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Erdogan on Tuesday called on NATO to take a stance against the United States, a fellow ally, over its plans to form a 30,000-strong Kurdish-led border security force in Syria. Turkey has been threatening to launch a new military offensive in Syria against Syrian Kurdish militias, which Turkey considers to be terrorists because of their affiliation with outlawed Kurdish rebels fighting Turkey.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is set to extend a state of emergency for the sixth time since it was imposed following failed 2016 coup attempt, worrying government opponents and allies who fear the special powers are thrusting Turkey toward an increasingly authoritarian direction.

The state of emergency has allowed a massive government crackdown aimed at suspected supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey says was behind the coup attempt. Gulen denies any involvement.

The state of emergency has also paved the way for the arrest of other government opponents, including activists, journalists and politicians over alleged terror links. Most crucially, it has allowed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to rule through decrees, often by-passing parliament.

Turkey's National Security Council is scheduled to discuss its extension on Wednesday.

